ILLIT’s Iroha Suffers Ankle Injury; “Strongly Determined to Perform on Stage”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] ILLIT member Iroha suffered an ankle injury.

BELIFT LAB, the group’s agency, said on the 18th, “Iroha suffered an ankle sprain during a concert rehearsal and received a medical examination and treatment at a hospital.”

It added, “The artist has a strong desire to take part in all scheduled performances, but we plan to manage the artist’s participation flexibly, with the artist’s protection as our top priority. If symptoms arise during a performance, participation on stage may be partially restricted to protect the artist.”

ILLIT held encore shows for its world tour ‘PRESS START♥’ at Inspire Arena in Incheon on the 17th and 18th. The group will release its fifth mini album, ‘Break Even,’ at 6 p.m. on the 26th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.