“Bathroom turns are assigned by age”... A2O SOUL, Lee Soo-man’s 15-member group, surprised by a blunt question (Junghee)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] A2O SOUL (pronounced “A-two-O Soul”), a 15-member rookie boy group introduced by producer Lee Soo-man, brought laughs from its very first radio appearance by sharing the realities of life in a dorm with so many members. With no fewer than 15 people living together, the group said that a strict “age-based hierarchy” even applies to the order for taking showers, bringing more laughter.

A2O SOUL appeared as guests on MBC FM4U’s “Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shinyoung,” which aired on the 19th, and met special DJ Sunny of Girls’ Generation.

That day, A2O SOUL showed off its fresh, rookie charm from the moment the members arrived for their first radio appearance.

During the main broadcast, they shared stories about dorm life stemming from the group’s unusual 15-member lineup.

Sunny asked the members, “You’re a large group. I also started in a nine-member group and promoted as part of an eight-member group, so there’s a lot I can relate to. It takes a long time to get ready, and there aren’t enough bathrooms, right?” The members jumped in surprise and showed how much they could relate, making everyone laugh. When asked how they decide the order for using the bathroom and taking showers, the members replied, “We decide by age.” They added that they adjust the order flexibly depending on the day’s schedule. If someone has to leave early the next day, the others make sure that member can wash up first.

They said that having so many members could be inconvenient, but also had clear advantages. The members emphasized the strong bond unique to a large group and said they liked being able to hear the opinions and thoughts of so many people.

They also spoke candidly about their debut song, “SUPERSTAR.” Recalling when they first heard it, the members confessed that they wondered, “Could I become a superstar too?” As a rookie group that had prepared for its debut dreaming of becoming superstars, the song’s lyrics felt all the more special to them.

They also expressed gratitude for the support they received as trainees. The members said that whenever they faced a difficult moment or had a concern, their senior, Sunny, would speak to them first and offer help, and they shared how grateful they were.

They also talked about the menu for their first group dinner. The members named beef bulgogi and kimchi stew as the foods they wanted, revealing their down-to-earth tastes.

Meanwhile, A2O SOUL is a 15-member multinational boy group newly introduced by producer Lee Soo-man. The group consists of Moon, Sora, Seoha, Theo, Gaku, Jun, Hanseong, Lucien, Siwon, Allure, Tai, Sono, Zai, Aiden, and Jet. The group held a global debut showcase with A2O LITE at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on the 12th, then released its debut song “SUPERSTAR” and began promotions on the 13th.

“SUPERSTAR” was worked on by Yoo Young-jin, Lee Soo-man’s longtime musical collaborator, and reinterprets the sound of 1980s synthesizers in a modern way.

Sunny, who served as the radio DJ that day, is Lee Soo-man’s niece and a former SM Entertainment artist. She has now signed an exclusive contract with A2O Entertainment and is participating in a training and production education program for rookie artists. On the 21st, she is also scheduled to meet A2O LITE, a junior group under the same label, on the radio.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.