'G-Dragon’s older sister' Dami Kwon gives birth to second daughter at 43: “She was born healthy and well”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Fashion designer Dami Kwon, wife of actor Kim Min-jun and the biological older sister of G-Dragon of BIGBANG, has welcomed her second daughter.

On the 19th, Dami Kwon posted a photo on her account with the message, “Iwoo was born healthy and well on October 15. Let’s meet soon with your big brother, Ideun.” She shared the news of her second child’s birth herself, expressing her joy.

The photo showed her four-day-old daughter, Iwoo. Her tiny, lovely face and adorable features catch the eye, while the sight of the newborn, who had only just been born, brings smiles to those who see her.

Dami Kwon received many congratulations after announcing last July that she was expecting her second child.

At the time, she added, “Kim Ideun’s little sister, Kim Iwoo. I’m a mom to a girl, too. Haha. Let’s meet in October in good health, all of us,” and did not hide her excitement.

About four months later, she shared the happy news that she had given birth to a healthy baby girl. Now that they are parents of two after welcoming a second child following their firstborn son, this is likely to be an even more special moment for the family.

Meanwhile, Dami Kwon married actor Kim Min-jun in October 2019 and welcomed their first son, Ideun, in February 2022. About four years later, she gave birth to their second child, a daughter named Iwoo, making them parents of two.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.