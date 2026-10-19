Lee Ki-chan’s ‘Cold’ pharmacy busking sparks controversy over possible violation of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act

[Baek Ji-eun, reporter for Sportschosun] Concerns have been raised that singer Lee Ki-chan’s “pharmacy busking” may violate the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act.

According to sources in the pharmaceutical industry and elsewhere on the 19th, some pharmacists have raised concerns that Lee Ki-chan’s pharmacy performances could run afoul of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act.

The current Pharmaceutical Affairs Act prohibits pharmacy operators from soliciting customers to attract consumers or patients. The concern is that drawing fans to a particular pharmacy with a performance by a famous singer could constitute an act of inducing patients.

Local public health centers have reportedly also determined that performances at pharmacies could constitute patient solicitation.

However, Lee Ki-chan said in an announcement about the performances, “We will conduct them in compliance with relevant laws, including the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act.”

Lee Ki-chan is visiting pharmacies across the country, including in Seoul, Daejeon, Chungju, Incheon, Chuncheon, Daegu and Busan, and performing his signature song “Cold” as a busker. After releasing a remake of his 2002 hit “Cold” last month, he planned the pharmacy tour to promote the new song.

He once said on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” “I started because I thought it might be fun to connect pharmacy busking with ‘Cold,’ and the response has been good. I also got the stage name ‘Gamgichan.’ I’ll keep performing until flu vaccinations are over.”

Lee Ki-chan debuted in 1996 and won fans with hit songs including “Love Goes Away Once Again,” “Cold” and “Beautiful Woman.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.