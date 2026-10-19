Shinhwa’s Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo suffer a miscarriage at just seven weeks pregnant: “My husband struggled a lot emotionally”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Ryu Yi-seo, wife of Shinhwa’s Jun Jin, opened up about the pain of her miscarriage.

Ryu Yi-seo recently posted a video on her channel titled “Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo: What Happened After Their Embryo Transfer.”

“Unfortunately, this time it ended in a miscarriage. Even when we confirmed the pregnancy, I hadn’t ruled out the possibility to some extent, so I think that may have made it a little less painful,” Ryu Yi-seo said.

“It was a happy time. I’m so grateful to the baby who came to us, even if only briefly. I hoped that my story might bring comfort to someone,” she said, adding, “My husband also had a very hard time emotionally, dealing with it on his own while by my side. I’m truly grateful to him, too.” She shed tears.

Ryu Yi-seo expressed her determination to become pregnant, saying, “Thank you for your support. Let’s all stay strong.”

Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo married in 2020 and are preparing to have a child through IVF this year, six years after their wedding.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.