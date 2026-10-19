'44-year-old' Jang Sung-kyu, Jang Sung-kyu Gets Emotional Over His Parents’ Dementia Screening: “Please Remember Your Youngest, Sung-kyu”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jang Sung-kyu shared an update about going with his parents to get screened for dementia, expressing his deep affection for them.

On the 19th, Jang Sung-kyu shared a photo of himself visiting a Dementia Relief Center at a public health center, saying, “Today, I brought my parents to get screened for dementia.”

Jang Sung-kyu added, “I hope you’ll remember your youngest, Sung-kyu, for a long, long time,” expressing his wish that his parents would stay healthy and by his side for many years.

He added, “Dementia, don’t come,” expressing his heartfelt affection for his parents.

As the importance of dementia prevention and early screening is being emphasized, his update about getting screened with his parents drew attention.

Meanwhile, Jang Sung-kyu married a non-celebrity in 2014, and they have two sons. He remains active across television, radio and variety shows.

It also drew attention when it became known that he had bought a building in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, for 6.5 billion won in August 2021. The building’s current market value is reportedly now above 10 billion won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.