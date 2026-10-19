Bobby reveals the truth about ‘Show Me’ prize money: “I actually received 10 million won, not 100 million”

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Bobby revealed the actual prize money he received for winning Mnet’s Show Me the Money 3.

Rapper Swings posted a video featuring The Quiett and Bobby on his personal channel on the 18th.

In the video, the three talked about Show Me the Money 3. Aired in 2014, the show heralded the start of the Show Me the Money series’ heyday, with a host of talented rappers, including Vasco, C Jamm, Giriboy, Nada and Kisum, competing. Bobby, who competed as an idol rapper and YG Entertainment (YG) trainee at the time, beat Iron with “Guard Up and Bounce,” a diss track aimed at idol rappers, and claimed the final victory. The Quiett and Swings had watched Bobby grow as producers.

Bobby admitted, “A lot of people think the prize money was 100 million won. That was the total prize money, and I actually received around 10 million won.”

The Quiett chimed in, “The phrase ‘total prize money’ sounds a bit off. It feels like production costs and meal expenses are almost included.”

Swings bragged, “On Show Me the Money 9, it was 200 million won to grow the company, plus 100 million won in prize money, for a total of 300 million won.”

Bobby debuted as a member of iKON in 2015. He married a non-celebrity woman in 2021, and they have a son.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.