“I can’t even pay my credit card bill”... Jang Yoon-jung’s estranged mother appeals after being jailed for fraud

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The mother of singer Jang Yoon-jung, identified only by her surname Yuk, has appealed after being sentenced to prison for fraud.

The first hearing in Yuk’s appeal of her fraud case will be held on November 19 before the Seoul Eastern District Court’s 1st-2nd Criminal Division.

Yuk was indicted on charges of taking 31 million won from an acquaintance in three installments between September 2024 and August 2025, claiming the acquaintance could make a profit by investing in a program featuring her estranged daughter, Jang Yoon-jung, and then failing to repay the money as promised. Yuk reportedly shocked people by manipulating text messages and other materials to gain the victim’s trust, making it appear that she had reconciled with Jang, from whom she had been estranged for decades.

In response, Jang Yoon-jung’s representatives made clear that she had cut ties with her mother and had never been in contact with her.

During the trial, Yuk admitted all the charges, saying she had spent all the money she received from the victim on living expenses, credit card bills and other costs.

Prosecutors sought a prison sentence of one year and six months for Yuk, citing her repeat offense despite a prior record of being detained in 2018 on suspicion of borrowing around 400 million won from an acquaintance and failing to repay it, as well as the fact that the victim’s losses had not been made good.

The court ultimately sentenced Yuk to 10 months in prison, saying the offense was serious. It took into account as sentencing factors that Yuk had admitted the entire offense and expressed remorse, her age, which made it difficult for her to work, and the motive and circumstances of the crime. Nevertheless, Yuk challenged the first-instance ruling and filed an appeal, bringing her before the court once again.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.