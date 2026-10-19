S.E.S.'s Bada's Daughter Is Only 6, Yet Has This Aura? Pro-Model-Level Presence

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Bada, formerly of S.E.S., and her daughter Lua showed off their overflowing talent in a fashion pictorial.

Pre-released through Flor Broadcasting Production Company and the kids' fashion magazine Kira Kids, the pictorial draws attention with its mix of chic leather styles and classic preppy looks, capturing the mother and daughter's special chemistry and stylish fashion sensibility.

The shoot was especially meaningful as Kim Lua's first-ever fashion pictorial. Lua stood before the camera with natural expressions and confident poses, showing off her own charm so effortlessly that it was hard to believe this was her first pictorial shoot, and drawing admiration from the staff on set.

In the pictorial, Bada and Kim Lua made a striking impression in trendy matching mother-daughter outfits featuring black leather. Bada completed a sophisticated yet charismatic look with a black leather off-the-shoulder mini dress and strappy heels.

Kim Lua showed off stylish kids' fashion, pairing a white top with a leather jacket and shorts. The jacket's white details and accessories added vibrancy to the look, while combining chicness and loveliness to showcase her distinctive charm. The two, each with a different personality, complemented each other perfectly and elevated the pictorial.

In the shots that followed, Kim Lua's classic preppy look captured attention. She paired a white shirt with a navy jacket and trousers for a polished yet refined mood, adding a cute touch with black loafers and a penguin-design backpack. The fresh green backdrop and colorful pinwheels harmonized with the clean styling, bringing a cheerful energy to the pictorial.

Moving between bold leather looks and polished preppy styles to show off a range of charms, the pictorial leaves a strong impression by capturing the mother and daughter's special connection and natural rapport as expressed through fashion.

Meanwhile, Bada married a businessman 10 years her junior in 2017, and they have a daughter, Lua.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.