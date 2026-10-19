Lee Sang-min's 250 straws sent to Governor Choo Mi-ae have been delivered: “I conveyed my anger”

[Park Aram, Sportschosun] The 250 straws comedian Lee Sang-min sent to criticize Gyeonggi Province Governor Choo Mi-ae's remark about a “firefighting budget straw” have been delivered.

On the 18th, Lee posted a photo of a parcel envelope on his personal channel along with the words, “Straws delivered.”

He said, “I just received a message from the delivery app saying the 250 straws had been delivered,” adding, “Although they didn't make it all the way to the door of Governor Choo Mi-ae's office, I tried to convey my anger as a resident of Gyeonggi Province.”

Earlier, Lee revealed that on the 17th he had ordered 250 straws, designating Governor Choo's office as the delivery address. They came in five packs of 50 and were intended to satirize her remarks.

At the time, he pointed out, “There is a Gyeonggi governor who calls firefighting a financial straw,” and criticized it as “a reality more painfully absurd and horrific than comedy.” He added, “Despite the fierce public backlash, Governor Choo never apologized,” and “Instead, the party has stepped up to apologize.”

He also expressed his condolences, mentioning the firefighter who died in the line of duty at the fire in Bucheon.

The controversy arose after Governor Choo used the expression “financial straw” while discussing firefighting-related finances during the National Assembly's audit of Gyeonggi Province on the 13th. Governor Choo later visited the wake of the firefighter who died in the line of duty and offered an apology, and the Democratic Party of Korea also apologized to firefighters and their bereaved families.

Meanwhile, Lee, who made a name for himself with impersonations of politicians, has been active on current-affairs programs and KBS2's “Gag Concert,” among others.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.