‘Market Downturn Prophet’ Hwang Hyun-hee on When to Buy Stocks: ‘When Pessimistic Articles Start Pouring In at Year-End’

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] As South Korea’s stock market continues its steep decline, a warning comedian Hwang Hyun-hee issued about the stock market three months ago is drawing renewed attention.

In July, Hwang appeared on the YouTube channel Lee Hong-ryeol TV. Asked how he would invest 100 million won in spare funds he would not need for three years, he replied, “Right now, you shouldn’t even consider entering the stock market.”

Referring to market conditions at the time, he explained, “A market that rises 7% in one day and then falls 8% the next isn’t for beginner investors. It’s just a playing field for so-called ‘pros’ skilled at short-term trading, and far too risky for ordinary individual investors with day jobs to respond to every move.”

He added that he, too, was holding cash and watching the market, stressing, “Even with a knife to my throat, I wouldn’t invest in conditions like these.”

So when should investors consider buying?

Hwang described so-called “cycle investing”—deciding when to invest based on stock price movements—as his guiding principle. He said he would seriously consider buying only after a sufficient correction, such as a drop of at least 30% from the previous high.

He also predicted, “There’s a possibility the market will undergo a full-scale correction around year-end, as articles asking ‘Is the AI bubble about to burst?’ begin appearing in the U.S. market.” With concerns recently raised about excessive investment by AI-related companies and their profitability, his past remarks are once again drawing attention.

Indeed, James Mackintosh, a columnist for The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), recently pointed to the risks of overinvestment in the AI sector in a column titled “What the Turmoil in AI Stocks Reminds Us: This Time Is No Different.”

Hwang, a comedian recruited through Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)’s open recruitment program, left Gag Concert in 2014 and then began studying economics and investing. Since then, drawing on his experience investing in real estate and stocks, he has published books on related topics and continued to give economics lectures and pursue activities on YouTube.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.