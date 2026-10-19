Kim Jun-ho, married to Kim Ji-min, shows off 77-pyeong Han River-view home; bed alone is in the 10-million-won range: “The house is spacious and nice”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Kim Jun-ho has unveiled his newlywed home, which boasts a view of the Han River. He transformed into “Jana Eonni,” his actress alter ego, and showed viewers around the home. He also drew attention by revealing that the bed cost more than 10 million won.

Recently, a video titled “A Former Top Star Returns from the U.S. After 10 Years and Shows a Han River-View Home for the First Time (Long Time No See, Fans) EP. 1” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “The Return of Top Actress Jana Eonni.” In the video, Kim Jun-ho transformed into his alter ego “Jana Eonni,” built around his old catchphrase “-jana,” and showed off his characteristic, deadpan banter.

That day, Kim Jun-ho opened by telling the production crew who had come to his home, “This is your first time at my house, isn’t it?” He went on to say, “Manager Yejin strongly recommended that I do this YouTube channel, but honestly, as an actress, it feels really awkward to show my home,” showing how fully he had immersed himself in the alter ego.

He joked, “It’s not easy, but this is the first time I’m showing it,” and added, “I’m doing it because it’s Director Hong.” He kept up the actress persona while adding his characteristic comic banter, bringing laughs from the very start.

The production crew marveled at the unobstructed view as they looked around the home. When the producer said, “I mean, when we came here, this place was right next to the Han River,” Kim Jun-ho replied, “That’s right. This is a Han River view,” showing off one of the home’s advantages. Footage revealed the home’s close-up view of the river, drawing attention to the interior of the newlywed home as well.

Kim Jun-ho then led the production crew to the bedroom. A large bed stood in the middle of the room, naturally prompting the crew to wonder about its price. When they asked, “How much did the bed cost?” Kim Jun-ho replied, “Why are you asking? It costs more than 10 million won,” surprising everyone. The bed alone was in a substantial price range, catching viewers’ attention.

As the crew continued to admire the home’s spacious rooms and luxurious atmosphere, Kim Jun-ho once again showed off his witty banter. When the producer complimented him, saying, “The house is so nice. And spacious,” Kim Jun-ho joked, “Why are you sweating so damn much? Wipe down the whole floor before you go.” His unexpected remark, even as he was being complimented, made everyone on set burst into laughter.

With the home’s Han River view, its expensive bed, and Kim Jun-ho’s deadpan banter as he stayed in character, the unveiling of his newlywed home offered a fresh kind of entertainment. Interest is building in what kind of daily life Kim Jun-ho, transformed into “Jana Eonni,” will share next.

Meanwhile, Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min married in July 2025. The couple are expecting their first child, with the due date reportedly set for February 2027. The baby is said to be a boy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.