The Fallout from the 'I Live Alone' Manipulation Controversy Has Gone This Far... Even the Restaurant Koo Sung-hwan Visited Posts a No-Sponsorship Notice

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] As MBC variety show I Live Alone faces fallout from a recent controversy over alleged manipulation of filming, attention has been drawn to the fact that a restaurant visited by actor Koo Sung-hwan has directly clarified whether it received advertising or sponsorship.

On the 19th, representatives of Ongojae, a hanok-style pizza restaurant in Paldang, Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, said on the restaurant’s official social media account, “A few weeks ago, Koo Sung-hwan visited Ongojae while filming MBC’s I Live Alone.”

They specifically added, “We would also like to let you know that this episode was not produced as a separate paid advertisement or sponsorship,” making clear that there was no advertising or sponsorship arrangement related to the show appearance.

They went on to say, “We expect more people than usual to visit after the broadcast, so please understand in advance that wait times may be longer,” and, “We will do our utmost to serve delicious food and provide a good experience so that your time spent waiting will not feel wasted.”

In the episode of I Live Alone aired on the 16th, Koo Sung-hwan was shown enjoying an autumn motorcycle ride with Park Tae-hwan, his fellow motorcycle-license test taker who is 26 years his junior.

That day, Koo Sung-hwan took Park Tae-hwan to a hanok-style pizza restaurant in Paldang, Namyangju. He drew attention by introducing it as “a place I put on my list to visit with my girlfriend.” After enjoying pizza and pasta, the two continued their food-focused ride with a stop at a doughnut shop.

Afterward, Koo Sung-hwan also tried bungee jumping and, after overcoming his fear, managed to jump. The scene recorded a peak minute-by-minute rating of 6.8%, making it the episode’s “best minute.”

Meanwhile, Ongojae’s notice regarding advertising and sponsorship has drawn attention amid the recent controversy surrounding I Live Alone.

Previously, I Live Alone was embroiled in a controversy over its authenticity after allegations surfaced that Jeon Hyun-moo’s spontaneous trip to Kazakhstan had been pre-arranged and the filming staged. Even after the production team apologized, related allegations continued to emerge one after another, and the controversy continues.

Meanwhile, the episode of I Live Alone aired on the 16th ranked No. 1 among Friday variety shows, recording ratings of 5.9% among households in the Seoul metropolitan area and 3.8% in the 20–54 demographic, according to Nielsen Korea.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.