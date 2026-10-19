Solbi Opens Her Heart to Lee Kyu-han After His “Apple Gifts,” Saying She Felt His Sincerity in His Apology for Not Choosing Her in the Final Selection

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Solbi said she had decided to marry after being sincerely courted by her husband-to-be, Lee Kyu-han.

Solbi and Jung Hyuk appeared on the “Street Love Fighter” segment of KBS Cool FM’s “Gaby’s Super Radio,” which aired on the 19th.

During the opening that day, Solbi smiled brightly as she answered the question “What does marriage mean to me?” with “My last love.”

She then shared her thoughts on marriage, saying, “I’m truly so grateful that so many people have congratulated us. I’m so grateful, to the point of being moved, that I can have a blessed marriage.”

Solbi, who had advised people around her to put off marriage as long as possible, said, “It’s right to try everything you want to try first,” adding, “The timing of my marriage is just right for me.”

She said, “One of my goals was to go straight to marriage without any dating rumors, and thankfully, I was able to get married on the first try.”

When Gaby expressed envy, saying, “I think it’s an amazing thing to meet someone you can marry because you love them,” Solbi said, “I think it’s truly a blessing, too. Since I’m at a certain age, I thought that conditions and background would matter more, but I think the greatest blessing is being able to meet someone you truly love and marry them.”

Solbi also revealed why she had decided to marry Lee Kyu-han. She said, “One thing I found really cute about him was that after filming “Pursuing Old Encounters,” he kept sending me apples as gifts.”

She continued, “He sent apples in different varieties and according to the season, so I wondered why he kept sending them. He said they were an apology for not choosing me in the final selection on “Pursuing Old Encounters.” That was so witty, and he even signed up for a class I teach and came in person. I was really moved by that.”

She added, “He tries to understand me and approaches me at a pace that suits me as much as possible. I really felt his sincerity. He’s so lovely,” expressing her affection for her future husband.

Meanwhile, Solbi will marry actor Lee Kyu-han, who is four years her senior, next April. The two met through last year’s KBS Joy and KBS2 variety show “Pursuing Old Encounters” and later became a couple. They officially announced their wedding on the 15th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.