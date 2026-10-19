Kim Gun-mo, cleared of sexual assault allegations, recounts his anguish: “My 28-year career as a singer came crashing down... I thought about death several times”

The suffering singer Kim Gun-mo endured after cyber wreckers raised false allegations against him has been revisited in a documentary.

Episodes 1 and 2 of Wavve’s exclusive documentary *Predators: Cyber Wreckers, A Record of the War* (hereafter *Predators*), released on the 16th, made an impressive showing on launch day, ranking second across all genres for attracting new paid subscribers and first in the current affairs and culture genre. It is highly unusual for a documentary on Wavve to rank near the top across key metrics, making this the platform’s second such achievement this year, following *Cult Hunter*, which took a direct look at the reality of a pseudo-religious group in May. Above all, *Predators* immediately set online communities and social media alight after its release, prompting an outpouring of comments and off-platform debate. It has emerged as one of the programs drawing the most attention today, heralding the arrival of a hit that is generating unprecedented buzz.

*Predators* traces the disturbing world of cyber wreckers who have built wealth and influence by making other people’s lives their prey, while also spotlighting the journey of victims who become “prey” overnight, fight back, and emerge as survivors. Episodes 1 and 2, released on the 16th, raised the stakes by focusing on the harrowing accounts of reporter Kang Kyung-yoon and businessman Eun Hyun-jang, who stood their ground against Kim Se-ui to the end. The episode uses the scene on the day of the hearing to review Kim’s arrest warrant as its starting point. Kim heads the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute (hereafter Gaseyeon), considered a leading cyber wrecker. The episodes also delve into the truth behind the cases involving singer Kim Gun-mo and actor Kim Soo-hyun, who became prime targets of numerous cyber wreckers, exposing in detail how the truth was subtly manipulated and delivering one shock after another.

In the episode, reporter Kang Kyung-yoon, who brought the Burning Sun scandal to public attention, said, “The bad blood really began when I started digging into the truth behind the ‘Kim Gun-mo case,’ over which Gaseyeon had raised allegations. After that, they kept spreading malicious falsehoods about me.” She added, “Other cyber wreckers joined in, and they even started bringing up my daughter, so I went to the police station. But I was told that under current law, it is difficult to punish people for harassment on YouTube.” She also recalled her devastation at the time: “I was told at work that they couldn’t offer any immediate, concrete help, and I even had thoughts of doing something drastic. Eventually, I filed for a leave of absence and was overwhelmed by the despairing thought, ‘I’ve lost.’” But she added, “In the end, I decided to return to work, thinking, ‘Let’s try one more time.’ Right after that, the Kim Soo-hyun case broke,” foreshadowing a chilling turn of events.

The episode also gives special attention to the case involving national singer Kim Gun-mo, whose life was turned upside down by cyber wreckers and who suffered for years. Hidden details from the investigation came to light for the first time. In December 2019, a cyber wrecker raised allegations of sexual misconduct against Kim, leading to his “social ostracism.” A decision clearing him of wrongdoing in the case was not finalized until November 2022, three years later. Reporter Kang Kyung-yoon recounted how dire the situation had been: “Everything he had built over 28 years collapsed in just a week because of the cyber wrecker’s exposé. I heard he thought about death several times.” The episode also revealed for the first time the surprising circumstances that prompted police to take serious action against cyber wreckers for spreading false information in 2022. Police said, “Mr. Kim Gun-mo found the courage to come forward as a whistleblower and provide information in the public interest about other victims around him,” adding, “The investigation confirmed at least 12 victims, all well-known entertainers, athletes, and businesspeople for whom their public image was important.”

Businessman Eun Hyun-jang also spoke about how his life had been ruined by the harm he suffered. “When my YouTube channel was thriving, wild speculation surfaced that I was involved in remittances to North Korea and stock manipulation. While I was doing a broadcast to explain myself, Kim Se-ui entered the chat and declared, ‘I’ll track you down to the end,’” Eun said. “After that, cyber wreckers kept attacking me indiscriminately. When I saw that even photos of my mother and daughter were circulating online, I stopped running my YouTube channel. A company with 10 billion won in revenue was dismantled overnight.” Driven to the brink, Eun said, “I wondered whether I should jump into the Han River and die, then steeled myself, thinking, ‘Let’s fight like crazy.’” He reportedly opened a YouTube channel to track Kim Se-ui’s activities and acquired the 50% stake that Gaseyeon had sold, choosing to confront him head-on through a “management control dispute.” After an intense counterattack, Eun learned that Kim Se-ui had been arrested and burst into tears. Some time later, he toured Gaseyeon’s empty offices after the group had “fled under cover of night,” vowing that his counterattack would continue.

Online reaction has also been explosive since the program aired. Comments have poured in across online communities and social media, including: “It’s even more shocking that no one could stop one lie from destroying someone’s life,” and “I genuinely cried listening to the victims’ stories. There’s no answer even under the law?” Viewers have repeatedly asked, “Why is a documentary like this only coming out now? It should have come out long ago.” The reaction has also spilled over into off-platform debates calling for a forceful institutional response to the problems caused by cyber wreckers.

A third teaser, previewing content to be covered in depth in episodes 3 and 4 of *Predators*, is also generating intense buzz. In the teaser, Jeon Guk-jin, a cyber wrecker himself who goes by “Fabrication Detector,” appears in an interview and grabs viewers’ attention. Jeon, who was arrested and indicted on charges of extortion and threats in the so-called Tzuyang case, begins by saying, “I spent about six months in a detention center,” adding, “I genuinely didn’t think it would become such a serious legal problem.” The teaser also features recordings of calls in which cyber wreckers plotted threats related to the case, and previews an account of the “secret backroom deals” through which prominent figures, including conglomerate chiefs and celebrities, paid cyber wreckers to hush things up. It further hints at the relentless counterattack by survivors who became hunters to avoid becoming prey, and a bruising battle for public opinion—stoking curiosity and anticipation.

Episodes 3 and 4 of *Predators*, which will detail the cyber wreckers’ newly revealed extortion tactics and the victims’ fierce fight to survive, will be released exclusively on Wavve this Friday, the 23rd.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.