Solbi Makes First Broadcast Appearance Since Announcing Marriage to Lee Kyu-han: “Grateful to KBS... I Met a Thoughtful, Warm Person”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Solbi praised the qualities of her fiancé, Lee Kyu-han, whom she met on “Pursuing Old Encounters,” and thanked KBS for bringing the two together.

Solbi and Jung Hyuk appeared on the “Street Dating Fighter” segment of KBS Cool FM’s “Gaby’s Super Radio,” which aired on the 19th.

Solbi explained why she decided to marry Lee Kyu-han, saying, “It’s hard to explain, but I think what matters most is the certainty that I have someone by my side who sincerely respects me, is clear and reliable. Someone who believes in me, respects me, and treats me like a human being.”

She also opened up about how she felt before announcing her marriage. Solbi said, “I was a little nervous. An article came out first, so I had to respond, but reporters had actually contacted me a few times before that, and I had thought it was getting close.”

She added, “After the announcement, I started thinking about how people would view it, and I worried it might seem like too much of a fuss. But I was grateful that so many people congratulated us.”

On her views on marriage, Solbi said, “I think spouses should be each other’s fans for life. To do that, shouldn’t they cherish and treat each other as precious, to the point that they can’t do without one another?”

When a listener said, “KBS, please look after Solbi, who has brought us so much laughter over the years,” Solbi thanked them, saying, “That’s touching.” She added, “Pursuing Old Encounters, which we appeared on, was also a KBS program. I’m grateful to KBS.”

When asked to praise Lee Kyu-han, Solbi said, “First of all, he’s thoughtful and considerate. He’s a really warm person,” adding, “He also puts a lot of effort into taking care of himself. He works out every day and is neat.” She blushed and said, “I keep bragging about him.”

Asked how they managed to keep their relationship under wraps, she confidently replied, “The know-how of having had not a single dating rumor in 20 years.”

Meanwhile, Solbi will marry actor Lee Kyu-han, who is four years her senior, next April. The two met through the KBS Joy and KBS2 variety show “Pursuing Old Encounters” last year and later became a couple. They officially announced their marriage on the 15th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.