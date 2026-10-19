'Doctor X's Handsome Intern Who Helped Kim Ji-won Turns Out to Be MeloMance's Kim Min-seok's Younger Brother

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Woo-seok, who is currently appearing in SBS's Doctor X, is drawing attention after it was revealed that he is the younger brother of Kim Min-seok of the group MeloMance.

Kim Woo-seok is playing Park Tae-gyeong, an intern at Guseo University Hospital, in SBS's Friday-Saturday drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia (hereafter Doctor X). He is making his presence felt by naturally portraying a justice-driven character, complemented by his handsome looks.

In episodes 3 and 4 of Doctor X, which aired on the 16th and 17th, Park Tae-gyeong sprang into action to save a patient after Yeo Jeong-sun, who was in charge of cleaning the hospital, collapsed from a brain hemorrhage.

When Gye Su-jeong (played by Kim Ji-won) decided to perform the surgery herself, he went to anesthesiologist Jo Won-jin (played by Lee Jin-hee) and earnestly urged her to open an operating room. Later, when the surgery was at risk of being halted, he seized the microphone in the observation room and raised his voice, insisting that the operation must not be stopped. His bold actions heightened the drama's tension.

He showed what a righteous intern doctor he was, demonstrating his unwavering faith in Gye Su-jeong and his sense of responsibility to save the patient. At the same time, his relatable concern about whether he could become a good doctor brought out the character's multidimensional appeal.

Kim Woo-seok, who is making a strong impression in Doctor X, is also well known as the younger brother of MeloMance vocalist Kim Min-seok. While his older brother Kim Min-seok is a beloved singer known for his sweet voice and outstanding vocals, Kim Woo-seok is establishing himself in his own right as an actor.

The two brothers previously appeared together on MBC's King of Mask Singer, which aired in October 2021, showing their special bond. At the time, their appearance side by side on the show drew attention for their heartwarming brotherly chemistry.

Kim Woo-seok has built his filmography through appearances in a range of productions, including the dramas Voice, Military Prosecutor Doberman, and The Forbidden Marriage. In Doctor X, he has transformed into an intern doctor with both passion and conviction, showcasing his growth as an actor.

Meanwhile, SBS's Doctor X, starring Kim Woo-seok, airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.