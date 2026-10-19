Even Kangnam Didn’t Visit... ♥ Lee Sang-hwa Goes Alone to Visit Her In-Laws in Japan: “To See My Father-in-Law After His Hip Injury”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Former national speed skater Lee Sang-hwa drew attention for visiting her in-laws alone in place of her husband, Kangnam, and taking such attentive care of her parents-in-law.

A video documenting Kangnam and Lee Sang-hwa’s four-day, three-night trip to Japan was recently posted on Kangnam’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Kangnam left for Japan to fulfill a commentary commitment related to the 2026 Asian Games, which were held there, and Lee Sang-hwa also headed to Japan to support her husband.

After arriving at their accommodations, Lee Sang-hwa prepared in advance the things Kangnam would need the next day, as he had an early start. She neatly ironed the outfit he would wear and tidied up the area around them. The following day, she even took care of Kangnam’s makeup herself, showing her husband thoughtful consideration.

Later, while Kangnam was away, Lee Sang-hwa visited her in-laws alone. “When he has work, I go and pay them a visit,” she said, explaining why she visits her parents-in-law even when her husband isn’t with her.

Carrying heavy bags and taking the subway to her in-laws’ home, Lee Sang-hwa didn’t arrive empty-handed. She carefully brought seaweed, cheonggukjang powder, red ginseng, traditional Korean sweets, yakgwa, and other items for her parents-in-law.

Lee Sang-hwa also expressed concern as she described her father-in-law’s recent injury. “He took a wrong step while walking. He broke his hip,” she explained.

When the producer expressed sympathy, saying, “I hear it’s really tough when you break a joint,” Lee Sang-hwa replied, “Right,” revealing her concern for her father-in-law.

After returning some time later from her visit to her in-laws, Lee Sang-hwa said with satisfaction, “My parents-in-law were happy.” She added, “I should study more Japanese,” suggesting that she also wants to communicate more smoothly with them.

Lee Sang-hwa then expressed relief about her father-in-law’s condition, saying, “I’m glad he looks healthier than I expected.”

Lee Sang-hwa reportedly traveled all the way to Japan to care for her father-in-law when he was battling liver cancer.

This time, too, she showed her deep affection for her family by visiting her in-laws herself and taking care of her parents-in-law while her husband was away.

Lee Sang-hwa married singer Kangnam in 2019.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.