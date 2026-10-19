Tae Jin-ah enjoys a 'second honeymoon' with his wife, who has dementia: 'Just looking at her face relieves my fatigue; even caring for her is a joy' (Sontra)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Tae Jin-ah expressed his unwavering affection for his wife, Lee Ok-hyeong, who has dementia.

On the 19th, Tae Jin-ah, Park Ju-hee, Sungmin and Kim Byung-soo appeared as guests and chatted on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) radio's Son Tae-jin's Trot Radio, which featured a special live broadcast of “I'll Live Well With a Smile.”

That day, DJ Son Tae-jin asked Tae Jin-ah, who has spent many years in the public eye, how he manages to always look cheerful onstage. “You've been in front of the public for a long time, and you show a bright smile onstage,” Son said. “There must be times when you feel tired or worn out. Do you have any tips for managing that?”

Tae Jin-ah mentioned his wife without hesitation. “I just look at Ok-hyeong's face. That's the best cure for fatigue,” he replied, showing his deep affection for her. When Son Tae-jin marveled, “You must be so happy if just looking at her can relieve your fatigue,” Tae Jin-ah joked, “That's why I don't get old.” Son Tae-jin agreed, saying, “That's really true. Up close, your skin looks like it's been preserved with preservatives,” keeping the cheerful mood going.

Tae Jin-ah also offered heartfelt advice to those striving for a healthy and happy life. When Son Tae-jin asked him to say a few words to everyone working toward a healthy life, Tae Jin-ah replied, “It's simple. Think, ‘I'm happy,’ and smile. If you laugh, good fortune will come.”

He also remembered to offer a message to those with someone ill in their family. “Even if someone in your family is sick, smile. You have to care for them with a smile to be happy,” Tae Jin-ah said. It was advice to stay positive even in difficult circumstances, reflecting his own experience of caring for his wife for many years.

Tae Jin-ah married Lee Ok-hyeong in 1981. Lee was diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia in 2019 and is still battling the illness. Tae Jin-ah has shared glimpses of his daily life caring for his wife and the story of how he has stayed by her side. His unwavering love and affection for the woman he has shared so many years with have moved many people.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.