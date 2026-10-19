'Mr. Sunshine' star Yoon Joo-man welcomes second son today (19th); healthy 4.3-kg baby born

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Actor Yoon Joo-man has welcomed his healthy second son, who weighs 4.3 kg.

Yoon Joo-man posted a photo on his social media on the 19th with the caption, “Second son, 4.3 kg, at 2:22 p.m. on October 19, 2026.”

In the photo, Yoon Joo-man holds his newborn second son and gazes at him, unable to take his eyes off him. Born a healthy, robust 4.3-kg baby, the boy is seen crying loudly in his father’s arms and looking healthy.

Yoon Joo-man made his debut in 2007 in the SBS drama 'She's Scary.' He later appeared in 'The Slave Hunters,' 'Secret Garden,' 'A Gentleman's Dignity' and 'Goblin,' among other works. He became known for playing Yoo Jo, the right-hand man of Gu Dong-mae (played by Yoo Yeon-seok), in tvN's 'Mr. Sunshine' in 2018.

In 2019, he married narrator model Kim Ye-rin after dating for seven years, and they welcomed their first daughter, Taeri, in 2021. The couple previously shared glimpses of their daily lives on the KBS 2TV variety show 'Mr. House Husband Season 2.'

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.