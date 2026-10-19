Kim Nam-gil’s Coffee Truck Has Giant Photos of Only Yoon Kyung-ho and Kim Sung-kyun: “Why Isn’t It My Photo?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actors Yoon Kyung-ho and Kim Sung-kyun showed off their cheerful friendship by sending a coffee truck decorated with their own faces to Kim Nam-gil’s drama set.

On the 19th, a video was posted on the official account of a coffee-truck company along with a message that read, “Actors Kim Sung-kyun and Yoon Kyung-ho called us in to support actor Kim Nam-gil, who is delivering a passionate performance in ‘Nightmare.’”

The company said, “Actor Yoon Kyung-ho, who greeted us so warmly at the filming site not long ago! He said he’d come by again soon, and we never expected him to keep his promise so quickly!” It added, “As a member of ‘Pinggyego,’ it was an honor that day to be part of the ‘bleeeh’ moment involving actor Yoon Kyung-ho’s wallet.”

The company continued, “Not long after the event began, actor Kim Nam-gil came by the coffee truck,” explaining that “he looked over the messages on the banners and cup-sleeve stickers one by one and chatted amiably with the staff.”

The company added, “When he saw the cup-sleeve stickers in particular, he jokingly asked why they featured photos of actors Kim Sung-kyun and Yoon Kyung-ho instead of his own. Seeing that made their close friendship feel even more real.”

The video, released alongside the post, showed the coffee truck Yoon Kyung-ho and Kim Sung-kyun sent to the set of Kim Nam-gil’s new drama ‘Nightmare’ for Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS). A framed photo of Kim Nam-gil was displayed on one side of the truck, but the cup sleeves and banners featured large photos of Yoon Kyung-ho and Kim Sung-kyun—not Kim Nam-gil—which made people laugh.

Earlier, Kim Nam-gil shared photos of the coffee truck he received from his friends and expressed his affection with the post, “How could I not love you guys? Love you.” Yoon Kyung-ho commented, “How much~?” showing their special friendship.

Meanwhile, Kim Nam-gil’s new drama ‘Nightmare’ for SBS is scheduled to air next year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.