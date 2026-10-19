Ahn Young-mi's shocking 'green onion' costume: “Study hard or you'll end up like me—this is real, not AI” (Dude)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Ahn Young-mi stunned listeners with her bold green onion costume. She dressed up herself to fulfill a promise she had made if the radio program's official social media account surpassed 20,000 followers, and delighted listeners with her extraordinary appearance and signature witty banter.

Ahn Young-mi appeared as a green onion on MBC FM4U's “2 O'Clock Date with Ahn Young-mi,” which aired on the 19th, catching listeners' attention. Wearing a costume in shades of green and white, she made a striking entrance and soon had the studio roaring with laughter.

Ahn Young-mi also explained why she decided to dress up. “I promised that if the ‘2 O'Clock Date’ Instagram account reached 20,000 followers, I'd dress up as a green onion,” she said. “It had been at 19,000 for years. When I said, ‘If you get it to 20,000, I'll dress up as a green onion,’ everyone suddenly started following, and it passed 20,000 in no time.”

The follower count, which had been stagnant for a long time, rose quickly after she made the green onion costume pledge. Once the offhand promise came due, Ahn Young-mi found herself dressing up in a way she hadn't expected either.

Ahn Young-mi then shared how the transformation came together. “Everyone kept asking when I was going to do the green onion costume, so I brought in a professional makeup artist from ‘SNL.’ I came in an hour early and got made up,” she added. In other words, she arrived early before the broadcast to have the special makeup done so she could keep her promise.

Ahn Young-mi added to the laughter by emphasizing that her transformation into a green onion was not an image made with artificial intelligence (AI). “You might misunderstand, but this isn't AI. I really got made up like this,” she said. “We follow through even on things we blurt out without thinking. I only mentioned it in passing, but I kept my promise,” she said proudly.

Despite her striking appearance, Ahn Young-mi herself seemed unbothered. “I don't mind at all. But everyone around me says they're embarrassed and scared,” she said, bursting into laughter. Her bold transformation to keep her promise and the contrasting reactions from those around her added to the fun.

Listeners also had witty reactions to Ahn Young-mi's green onion costume. One listener joked, “Young-mi, you look the prettiest today,” while another said, “It's really hard to make money,” and, “I guess I need to study hard from now on,” drawing peals of laughter.

Ahn Young-mi added to the laughter: “Study hard. Otherwise, you'll have to make up for it with hard physical work like me. Use your brain.”

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.