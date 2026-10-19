Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young’s 17-year-old son lets his pants sag at the supermarket... “Wearing them down to your butt is the trend”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Rook Hee (17), the son of actors Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young, amused viewers by showing off a style of wearing his pants down to his buttocks.

On the 18th, a video titled “A New Jersey day in the life starring Son Tae-young’s son Rook Hee” was posted on the YouTube channel “Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young.”

In the video, Rook Hee went alone to the supermarket to run an errand for his mother. He suddenly said, “I think my pants are going to fall down.” He walked awkwardly as if his pants might slip off, and eventually handed his bags to the crew for a moment and pulled up his pants, amusing viewers. The crew asked, “Why are you wearing your pants so low? Is it a trend?” Rook Hee replied, “It is a trend. That’s how people wear them.”

The crew then asked, “Do they really have to be down to your butt? Doesn’t the color of your underwear matter, too?” Rook Hee explained, “I like Lamine Yamal (of Spanish professional soccer club FC Barcelona), so I copy the way he dresses.” He added, “Lamine Yamal always wears his pants low,” and “He wears them down to halfway over his buttocks.” With a bit of his own underwear showing, he obligingly explained his fashion style, eliciting laughter.

Meanwhile, Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and they have a son, Rook Hee, and a daughter, Riho.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.