'Running fanatic' Kian84 blows up too: “They block off all the roads for running races in Seoul, and traffic is awful”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Cartoonist and broadcaster Kian84 complained about traffic disruptions as he spoke about the succession of running races being held in Seoul.

On the 19th, a video titled “I filmed and edited this episode myself” was posted on Kian84’s YouTube channel Life84.

After having ramen for breakfast, Kian84 headed to actor Kwon Hwa-woon’s home. Kian84 and Kwon grew close because they shared a reputation as “leading runners in the entertainment industry.” Kian84 praised Kwon’s running ability, saying, “He’s the top runner in the entertainment industry and recently set a personal best.”

After arriving at Kwon Hwa-woon’s home, Kian84 brought up the running races being held in Seoul, saying, “They hold so many (running races) in Seoul that the roads get insanely congested on weekends. People might start thinking badly of running because of that.” Kwon responded, “There are races happening in three places at the same time right now.” Kian84 again expressed his displeasure, saying, “They’ve blocked off all the roads (because of the running races).”

Kwon Hwa-woon also criticized the proliferation of running races, saying, “What if they held only the really major ones and concentrated everything into one? The soccer World Cup isn’t held every week, is it?”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.