TEN Kicks Off His First-Ever Showcase Tour in Seattle, Set to Bring the Heat to 14 U.S. Cities

[Sportschosun | Lee Ga-eun] TEN successfully wrapped up his U.S. showcase tour performance in Seattle, marking the start of a 14-city tour.

On the 17th (local time), TEN held the “TEN US SHOWCASE TOUR” in Seattle, U.S., and met with local fans.

TEN made a spectacular opening with “STUNNER” that day, drawing explosive cheers with a setlist that brought together his musical journey so far. He showcased his commanding stage presence through a dazzling array of stylish performances, including “Nightwalker,” “Birthday,” “ON TEN” and “Dangerous.”

TEN then captivated the audience with performances highlighting his delicate vocals and fluid technique. He reinterpreted “New Heroes” and “Water” to piano melodies, offering a fresh emotional touch, and fully showcased his versatility as an all-rounder with genre-spanning performances such as “Lie With You” and “IRL.”

In particular, TEN made a powerful impression by surprising fans with a performance of the unreleased song “Can I Be Honest.” Constantly connecting with local fans up close and bringing the excitement to a fever pitch, he created special memories with a finale of “OUTWEST,” following “BAMBOLA.”

After successfully kicking off the tour, TEN shared his thoughts: “We wrapped up the first day of the U.S. showcase tour in Seattle, and the fans gave me so much energy that it was a great source of strength. I was really nervous because it was my first show, but thanks to them, I think I was able to have fun and enjoy it.”

TEN added, “Now the tour is fully underway, and I’ll show you even more amazing performances with each show. I hope you’ll look forward to the rest of the tour.”

TEN filled Seattle with cheers with a performance that proved his title as an “artistic performer.” He plans to take the tour to 14 cities in all—Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston and New York—leaving his unique energy in each.

Meanwhile, TEN will continue his U.S. showcase tour through November.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.