'Divorced from Eli Kim,' Ji Yeon-soo decides to remarry after six years: 'My ideal man doesn't drink and is thoughtful'

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Former racing model Ji Yeon-soo shared her thoughts on remarriage.

On the 19th, a video titled “Thanks to our subscribers, we achieved record-high sales on a shopping livestream” was posted on the YouTube channel “Ji Yeon-soo’s Yeonsurobda.”

That day, Ji Yeon-soo drew attention when she said, “I had absolutely no thoughts of remarrying. I wasn’t thinking about meeting anyone. But my mind changed. I should get remarried.”

She said, “After meeting someone, I became open to the idea of remarrying. I thought it might be okay to get married if I found someone who could build a good family and get along well with my son Minsu and me.” She continued, “That would only be possible if I were healthy, wouldn’t it?” and added, “So I thought it might be a good idea to get a health checkup before getting married, if I do get married.”

Ji Yeon-soo drew attention by spelling out her ideal type: “A man who has completed his military service, graduated from high school and doesn’t drink is a given. I want someone who doesn’t act carelessly and is thoughtful both about himself and his family.”

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-soo married Eli Kim, a former member of the group UKISS, in 2014, and they had a son, Minsu, but divorced in 2020. She is currently raising her son on her own, while Eli Kim recently made headlines with news of his remarriage.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.