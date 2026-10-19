Gong Hyung-jin’s side apologizes over ‘harsh remarks controversy’ toward Cha Ji-yeon: ‘A friendly remark caused a misunderstanding’

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Gong Hyung-jin apologized after controversy erupted over his rude behavior toward fellow actor Cha Ji-yeon, who is his junior.

On the 19th, Gong Hyung-jin’s agency, K Heart Entertainment, issued an official statement explaining, “At the time, Gong Hyung-jin spoke to Cha Ji-yeon, a junior actor with whom he is usually on friendly terms, with the intention of encouraging her not to be nervous and to feel at ease with him at the event. He did not intend to embarrass or upset her.”

The agency continued, “We regret that misunderstandings and controversy arose because the conversation and remarks exchanged at the event were conveyed differently from what was intended. We have already conveyed our apology to Cha Ji-yeon’s side, and we apologize once again to everyone who felt uncomfortable,” bowing its head in apology.

It added, “Gong Hyung-jin’s position is that he sincerely regrets it if his remarks were received as uncomfortable by those who watched the event or by fans,” and said, “He takes seriously the fact that consideration for others must come first at public events, even when remarks are made in a friendly atmosphere, and has conveyed his apologies to those who were concerned.”

Meanwhile, Gong Hyung-jin faced criticism for behaving rudely toward Cha Ji-yeon after appearing as a mid-show MC at the special performance for the ‘Far East Broadcasting Company 70th Anniversary Homecoming Day,’ held at Hanyang University in Seoul on the 17th. Although Cha Ji-yeon had bowed at a 90-degree angle, he demanded, “Since I’m your senior, greet me once more,” and spoke informally, referring to her with expressions such as “this girl” and “she.” When Cha Ji-yeon clenched her fist and said, “Amen,” he also said, “I’ll hit you in a moment.” When Cha Ji-yeon’s name and photo appeared on the screen behind the stage, he said, “Why isn’t my photo up? I’m much more senior than her.” He also interrupted Cha Ji-yeon and, after her remarks, responded in a seemingly reproachful manner, saying, “Why are you acting? Just be yourself.” These actions also sparked controversy.

◆ The following is the full statement from Gong Hyung-jin’s agency

We would like to share our position regarding the controversy surrounding actor Gong Hyung-jin that arose during the stage proceedings at the recent event commemorating the 70th anniversary of Far East Broadcasting Company.

At the time, Gong Hyung-jin spoke to Cha Ji-yeon, a junior actor with whom he is usually on friendly terms, with the intention of encouraging her not to be nervous and to feel at ease with him at the event. He did not intend to embarrass or upset her.

We regret that misunderstandings and controversy arose because the conversation and remarks exchanged at the event were conveyed differently from what was intended. We have already conveyed our apology to Cha Ji-yeon’s side, and we apologize once again to everyone who felt uncomfortable.

Gong Hyung-jin’s position is that he sincerely regrets it if his remarks were received as uncomfortable by those who watched the event or by fans.

He takes seriously the fact that consideration for others must come first at public events, even when remarks are made in a friendly atmosphere, and has conveyed his apologies to those who were concerned.

We also believe that aspects of the situation at the time were interpreted differently from what was intended. Above all, we regret that this controversy, rather than the original purpose of the meaningful event marking Far East Broadcasting Company’s 70th anniversary, has drawn attention.

We also express our gratitude and regret to everyone involved in preparing the event, those who joined us there, and all the fans who support us.

We hope this matter will be resolved amicably through mutual understanding and consideration, rather than being overinterpreted without sufficient regard for the parties’ intentions and the context at the event. We will strive to exercise greater care in our words and conduct at public events going forward.

Thank you.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.