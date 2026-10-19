'Single Mom' Ji Yeon-su's Health Worsens While She Works Part-Time Amid Financial Hardship: “My Shoulder Is Torn”

[Jeong An-ji, Sportschosun] Ji Yeon-su, a former racing model, opened up about her deteriorating health after working nonstop without a break.

On the 19th, a video titled “Thanks to Our Subscribers, We Achieved Record-High Sales on a Shopping Livestream” was posted on the YouTube channel “Ji Yeon-su's Yeonsurobda.”

That day, Ji Yeon-su spoke about her recent health, saying, “I'm receiving manual therapy. It's not just my shoulder that's torn—my leg has developed adhesions, too.” She added, “My legs, my neck, my back, too,” saying she was now practically a walking hospital.

“After working nonstop for several years, my body just couldn't take it anymore,” she said. “I think it's probably the same for everyone.”

The production team, hearing this, expressed concern for Ji Yeon-su's health, saying, “You should get some rest. Didn't you find another part-time job? Are you okay?” Ji Yeon-su replied, “But how can I rest? What can I count on to let me rest?” prompting sympathy.

The production team urged her to get a health checkup. Ji Yeon-su replied, “I had one a long time ago. There was a time when I had to submit a health checkup report while I was modeling, so I got one then. It's been so long since I had one that I can't clearly remember when.”

Ji Yeon-su previously spoke about her financial hardship and revealed on her YouTube channel that she was working part-time at a gomtang restaurant to cover living and child-rearing expenses, while hiding the fact that she was a TV personality.

She recently revealed that she had quit her part-time job because of an injury to her right arm. “I kept getting only physical therapy while I was still in pain. Then I went in for proper treatment and found out that all the muscles were torn, so I was in no condition to work,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-su married Eli Kim, a former member of the group UKISS, in 2014, and they had a son, Min-su. They divorced in 2020. She is currently raising her son on her own, while Eli Kim recently made headlines with news of his remarriage.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.