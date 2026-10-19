Pungja regrets buying a 50-million-won camper van after driving it for three months: “Just a tin can... A lot of people will die”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Broadcaster Pungja candidly shared the practical drawbacks she experienced while using a camper van in the 50-million-won range.

On the 19th, a video was posted on Pungja’s YouTube channel with an image reading “Camper van... I regret it” and the title “Drawbacks No One Will Ever Tell You About the PV5 Camper Van—I’ll Be Honest.”

That day, Pungja beamed with happiness and said, “With the electric heating mat on, a sleeping bag over me, and beer with squid-and-peanut snacks, I’m in bliss. I love the camper van so much.”

But Pungja continued, “It has a ton of drawbacks too. I saw a comment saying, ‘I’ve always dreamed of having a camper van and am interested in the PV5. Could you try it yourself and tell us honestly about its drawbacks?’ I’m coming up on my third month with it. I don’t regret buying the PV5, but just as it has many advantages, it really has a lot of drawbacks too,” she said.

The first drawback Pungja pointed out was the location of the charging port. Unlike most electric vehicles, the PV5 has its charging port near the front hood, making it difficult to park in a tight EV charging space. Pungja said, “For context, I’m really good at driving and have driven for a long time without an accident. The thing is, there are tight EV parking spaces, not just roomy ones. In those, you can actually back in and plug in without any trouble. But with this one, I can’t gauge it. I wondered if it was just me, but it turns out PV5 owners find it really inconvenient too.”

She also criticized the ride comfort, saying, “And when you go over bumpy roads or speed bumps, it doesn’t feel stable. You bounce around. I looked it up, and it seems everyone has a similar experience.”

“Just think of it as us talking behind people’s backs. It’s something only we know,” Pungja said, candidly sharing the inconveniences she had experienced as an actual owner.

Pungja said, “For people looking to convert the PV5 into a camper van, this is definitely a drawback. I actually paid full price for mine, but plenty of people get discounts or subsidies, don’t they? A lot of people choose the PV5 because it’s such a good deal. I hear that after getting rebates and the like, the price can come down to the low 20-million-won range. But even if you buy it at that price, you can’t use the vehicle as a camper van. You 100% can’t. You absolutely have to do conversion work.”

She went on to explain the drawbacks in detail: “A camper van is completely empty inside. In summer, it’s a real sauna in there. You’ll collapse after 10 minutes, and in winter you’ll collapse after five. A lot of people will die. It’s basically just an empty shell. It gets unbearably hot and cold. That’s why you have to insulate it.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.