Lim Jeong-hee, who conceived naturally at 45, is married to a ballet dancer six years her junior: “Balancing childcare and work”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Lim Jeong-hee discussed marrying later in life and becoming pregnant, and also shared her love story with her husband.

On the 19th, a video titled “Icon of Misfortune? Lim Jeong-hee’s Life Graph (feat. JYP, YEPP Ad, U.S. Expansion)” was posted on Lim Jeong-hee’s YouTube channel, “Lim Jeong-hee.”

That day, Lim Jeong-hee took some time to draw a graph of her life. She particularly drew attention when she explained that marriage was the peak of her life. She mentioned Kim Hee-hyun, saying, “I got married in October 2023, at 43. I was doing a musical, and the musical director was directing a tango ballet and introduced me to the production. I met my husband, Kim Hee-hyun, while working on it.”

Speaking about her love story with Kim Hee-hyun, she said, “My husband and I didn’t exchange lines. I got closer to him after he invited me to another performance of his.” She added, “He told me not to bring my car and said he would drive me. On the way back, he asked, ‘Will you marry me?’ and told me to write ‘Today is Day 1’ on my phone,” describing Kim Hee-hyun’s active pursuit of her.

Lim Jeong-hee also said, “I conceived naturally at 45. There probably hasn’t been a case like this in the entertainment industry. I gave birth in September 2025 and am balancing childcare and work. I returned to work 100 days after giving birth,” naming childbirth as the most meaningful moment of her life.

Meanwhile, Lim Jeong-hee debuted in 2005 with “Music Is My Life” and received widespread love for hit songs including “I Didn’t Cry,” “It Can’t Be True,” “Clockwork,” and “When Love Drives You Crazy.” She married ballet dancer Kim Hee-hyun, who is six years younger, in October 2023 and gave birth to a son last September.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.