Lee Yoon-jin, divorced from Lee Beom-soo, returns to Seoul after leaving life in Bali behind... “People are so fickle”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Interpreter Lee Yoon-jin shared her candid thoughts on life going back and forth between Seoul and Bali, Indonesia.

On the 18th, Lee Yoon-jin held a Q&A with fans through her “Ask Me Anything” segment.

A fan asked Lee Yoon-jin, who had lived in Bali, Indonesia, “Do you like Seoul or Bali better?”

Lee Yoon-jin replied, “I think it would be ideal to live in Seoul My Soul and make regular trips to Bali, the Island of God.”

She went on to candidly share how she feels moving between the two cities, saying, “People are so fickle: when you live in Seoul, you miss Bali, and when you live in Bali, you miss Seoul.”

She expressed the view that it would be ideal to live in both places rather than choose just one, Seoul or Bali.

Lee Yoon-jin married actor Lee Beom-soo in 2010, and they have a daughter, Soeul, and a son, Daeul. The two announced their divorce in 2024 and, after about two years of conflict, divorced by mutual agreement last February.

Lee Yoon-jin lived in Bali, Indonesia, with her daughter during divorce negotiations. She recently returned to Seoul and is living with both children.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.