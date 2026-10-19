Park Ji-yoon shares a surprising update after her split from Choi Dong-seok: “I heard a hundred times that I’d gotten prettier”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Park Ji-yoon shared an update on how she has been focusing on her health by keeping up with exercise despite her busy schedule.

On the 19th, Park Ji-yoon shared a glimpse of herself heading out to exercise, along with the caption, “I ate and played all weekend, so it’s back to my workout life.”

“I heard a hundred times in Busan that I’d gotten prettier, so I wondered if it was all thanks to exercise,” she said, also sharing an anecdote about people around her complimenting her changed appearance.

But her busy schedule continued alongside her determination to exercise. Park Ji-yoon said she had forgotten that her son Ian didn’t have to go to school that day. “I hurriedly got even his afternoon snack ready, and after rushing around taking care of errands, it was already evening, so I stopped at a McDonald’s drive-through,” she admitted.

In the end, she kept her first meal simple with a Snack Wrap. Park Ji-yoon said she had agreed to run 3 km around her neighborhood that evening but thought it would be canceled because of the rain. However, the person she had planned to exercise with suggested working out indoors, so she ended up heading out to exercise after all.

She described how she kept up her exercise routine despite her busy schedule, writing, “When they suggested working out indoors, I thought, ‘Are they crazy?’ But I happily gathered up the recyclables, put on my socks, and headed out again.”

After finishing her workout, she didn’t hide how pleased she was. “I couldn’t even take off my leggings, actually, but even the top I changed into was drenched in sweat on the way back,” Park Ji-yoon said, adding, “This is what I work out for, really.”

Park Ji-yoon married Choi Dong-seok, her fellow announcer at the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), in 2009, and they have a son and a daughter. The couple began divorce proceedings in 2023, after 14 years of marriage, and are currently involved in related litigation. Park Ji-yoon has parental authority and custody of both children.

The appeal in the damages lawsuit Choi Dong-seok filed against Park Ji-yoon’s acquaintance, identified as A, has concluded its arguments, and a ruling is scheduled for November 16 at the Jeju District Court.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.