“What About Safety Gear for Staff?” ‘I Live Alone’ Star Koo Sung-hwan’s Bungee Jump Draws Safety Negligence Controversy; Complaint Filed with Labor Ministry

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] MBC variety show ‘I Live Alone’ has come under fire this time over safety management at a bungee-jumping shoot, and an industrial safety complaint has been filed asking authorities to determine whether appropriate fall-prevention measures were in place for an on-site worker.

A post recently appeared on an online community saying that an industrial safety complaint had been submitted through e-People over safety management at a bungee-jumping shoot for ‘I Live Alone.’

The author, identified as A, said, “In the broadcast on the 16th, footage showed an on-site worker assisting Koo Sung-hwan with his bungee jump moving toward the front of the platform immediately after the jump, and several media outlets raised concerns about safety management at the site.” A added, “I submitted an industrial safety complaint through e-People regarding fall-prevention safety measures for the on-site worker.”

The items A asked authorities to investigate included whether the on-site worker wore a safety helmet and harness, the installation and connection status of the harness anchoring equipment, and whether safety railings and fall-protection nets had been installed around the jump platform. A also reportedly asked that the actual employment relationship between the operator of the filming facility and the worker be included in the investigation.

Footage aired on the 16th showed Koo Sung-hwan attempting a bungee jump with an acquaintance.

During the segment, concerns were raised about the safety of an on-site worker positioned high above ground, separate from the cast members. The controversy began when the worker seen on screen appeared not to be wearing separate fall-protection equipment. In particular, footage showed the worker moving toward the front of the platform, holding onto a structure and looking down, prompting concerns that losing balance or misstepping could lead to a fall. However, because it is difficult to determine from the broadcast footage alone whether the worker was actually wearing safety equipment or what specific safety measures were in place at the site, the relevant authorities will need to establish whether safety regulations were violated.

The Occupational Safety and Health Act stipulates employers’ duty to take safety measures to protect workers at sites where there is a risk of falling.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.