'Breast Cancer Surgery' Hong Yeo-jin on the Side Effects of Having One Breast Removed: “I Developed Scoliosis and Stenosis” (“Body”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Hong Yeo-jin said that she developed scoliosis and stenosis after breast cancer surgery.

Hong Yeo-jin appeared on MBN’s “Body Insight,” which aired on the 19th.

Recalling her past battle with breast cancer, Hong Yeo-jin said, “To prevent the cancer from spreading to my lymph nodes, 16 lymph nodes were removed. Radiation treatment is better now, but I had pain as if I were being baked in an oven.”

She added that her body became unbalanced after radiation treatment, saying, “The left side of my chest doesn’t sweat, while my left hand and the left side of my jaw swelled up considerably.”

She also mentioned the side effects, saying, “Half of my breast could have been saved, but the difference in weight between the two sides led to scoliosis and stenosis.” When a doctor explained that 10 to 20 out of every 100 breast cancer recurrences occur more than five years later, Hong Yeo-jin also expressed anxiety about a recurrence, even though more than 20 years had passed since her surgery in 2005.

Hong Yeo-jin made her debut in the 1989 film “In the Name of Memories” and appeared in dramas including “The Clinic for Married Couples: Love and War,” “Temptation of Wife,” “Giant” and “Brilliant Legacy.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.