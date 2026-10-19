Lee Hyori Gives a Pointed Response to Junior Singer Who Copies Her: “You Won’t Be Able to Surpass Me” (Love War)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lee Hyori brought laughs with her trademark confident wit as she addressed a junior singer who was copying not only her style but also her approach to dating.

A dancer couple with striking looks appeared on the JTBC variety show Love War, which aired on the 19th, and opened up about their relationship concerns.

That day, singer Dayoung described her approach to dating, saying, “I’m the secure type,” and added, “I’ve almost always been in long-term relationships.”

Showing a surprising charm that contrasted with her glamorous looks, Dayoung made a bold remark that sent the studio into fits of laughter: “So now I’m going to try to become a ‘Binggeure XX.’ I always live thinking to myself, ‘I’m a BingX.’”

After hearing this, Seo Jang-hoon brought up Lee Hyori, known for her colorful past, and asked Dayoung, “Do you want to live like Lee Hyori did back in the day?”

Dayoung readily agreed, saying, “That’s right. I’m copying you, my senior, in everything, from A to Z.” She added that Lee Hyori was someone she wanted to emulate, not only in style but also in her approach to dating.

In response to Dayoung naming her as a role model, Lee Hyori fired back with the poise and confidence of the original hot girl: “But you won’t be able to surpass me.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.