After overcoming a marital crisis, Yoo Hyun-cheol and 10th-season Ok-sun to wed three years after registering their marriage: “The four of us will live happily”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Yoo Hyun-cheol of “Dolsingles 3” and 10th-season “I’m Solo” cast member Ok-sun (Kim Seul-gi) shared their thoughts on getting married.

The two said on social media on the 19th, “We are getting married on October 24, three years after registering our marriage.”

They added, “Although we had already started a family and were living with our children, we had always hoped to share the news of our marriage with our loved ones and celebrate with them. We have carefully prepared this wedding to mark the time we have spent together and share our joy with the people dear to us,” and said, “The four of us will continue to cherish and love one another and live healthy, happy lives.”

The wedding photos released alongside the announcement show sweet shots of the couple together, as well as tender moments of them smiling with their children.

The two began dating publicly in 2022, each with one child. They later remarried after registering their marriage, but have also faced a marital crisis.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.