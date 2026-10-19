Even Seo Jang-hoon was pushed to the limit... “I’ll sue for emotional distress”: He finally blows up over the boyfriend’s absurd argument (Love War)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] TV personality Seo Jang-hoon was furious at the hard-to-understand behavior of a boyfriend who had promised to marry his girlfriend, then changed his mind.

On the 19th, a dancer couple with a three-year age gap—the woman older than the man—appeared on JTBC’s variety show Love War and opened up about the conflicts they had experienced in their relationship.

The two became a couple after the boyfriend persistently pursued his girlfriend. They had been seeing each other since his military service, and after he was discharged, they began living together in her studio apartment. They had by then reached their fourth month of living together.

But the two had different views of marriage. The boyfriend, who had led his girlfriend to expect marriage from early in their relationship, suddenly changed his attitude after his discharge. Their conflict grew as he reacted sensitively to her tone and choice of words. Eventually, he was the one who announced their breakup, but he contacted her again a month later and they got back together. Even after they reunited, however, he reportedly did not return to his previous view of marriage.

After hearing their story, Seo Jang-hoon said he found the boyfriend’s behavior hard to understand. With a suspicious look on his face, he said, “There’s something really off about this boyfriend.”

The circumstances surrounding the boyfriend being selected in a housing subscription also became controversial. After he was selected, he asked his girlfriend to live with him, but reportedly seemed unwilling to live together when the move-in date drew near.

The boyfriend’s double standard also emerged in their communication. He got angry because his girlfriend had been unreachable for 40 minutes while at a company dinner, but it later came to light that he himself had gone to a PlayStation gaming room with a female friend.

The cast could not hide their dismay at how he seemed to hold his girlfriend to a strict standard while applying a different one to his own behavior.

There was also more to the story behind why the man had to back out of marriage. The boyfriend had given his social media account to a woman who approached him after watching him dance, and his girlfriend kept worrying about it and questioning him.

“Based on what the boyfriend did earlier, I still can’t really tell from this,” Seo said, tilting his head.

Even though they said there was another “decisive incident,” the boyfriend’s suspicion and criticism of his girlfriend did not seem like a particularly serious problem. Still angry at the boyfriend’s claims, which he still could not understand, Seo said, “Sorry, but I’m not letting this slide today. I’ll sue for emotional distress.”

He vented his anger: “I clearly said earlier that I’d understand the boyfriend’s behavior if his girlfriend had been caught going to a motel. But what is this? How can he fail to understand her over something like this, as if she’d committed an unforgivable sin?”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.