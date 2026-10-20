Lee Hye-jung married without plans for children, then clashed with Lee Hee-joon: “He said absolutely no to a second child” (Malja Show)

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ge-eun] Model Lee Hye-jung revealed that she clashed with her husband, Lee Hee-joon, over plans for a second child.

Lee Hye-jung appeared on KBS2’s Malja Show, which aired on the 19th.

That day, Lee Hye-jung said she and Lee Hee-joon generally get along well but have differing views on plans for children. She said, “Our son is eight, and he cried for a long time, saying he wanted a younger sibling. So I asked my husband about having a second child, and he said, ‘Absolutely not. I’m getting older too, and I want to have fun with you. You love your work too much, don’t you? Don’t you prefer working to raising a child?’”

But Lee Hye-jung said she still wanted a second child and stood her ground, saying, “There’s a chance I won’t be able to have another child later even if I want to, and isn’t it said that two are better than one?”

When divorce lawyer Yang Na-rae said it was essential to discuss plans for children before getting married, Lee Hye-jung expressed regret, saying, “I didn’t have plans for children.”

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-jung married actor Lee Hee-joon in 2016, and they have one son.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.