‘Remarried’ Ryu Dam gets lovey-dovey with his wife ♥, the daughter of a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant owner... “Let’s live happily with the twins”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Ryu Dam shared sweet moments from his everyday life with his wife.

On the 19th, Ryu Dam posted several photos on his social media along with the message, “Happy birthday, honey~ Let’s live happily with the twins~~”

In the released photos, Ryu Dam and his wife are seen visiting a restaurant together for her birthday. They wore strikingly similar smiles and created an affectionate atmosphere. The couple’s warm, happy moment is heartwarming.

Meanwhile, Ryu Dam made his debut as a comedian in 2003 as a member of KBS's 18th open-recruitment cohort. In 2020, he remarried the daughter of the owner of a famous restaurant that had been included in the Michelin Bib Gourmand for four consecutive years. In 2022, they welcomed twin daughters.

His wife is known to be an accomplished woman who graduated from Saint Martin’s College, one of the world’s three leading fashion schools. The couple appeared together on MBN’s “Deciding to Divorce at Least Once” in 2024.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.