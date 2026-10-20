‘Eight-Head-Proportioned Song Hye-kyo’ Jung Ga-eun, Nearly 50 but Looking in Her 20s: “No Time for Plastic Surgery, So I Get Treatments”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Jung Ga-eun revealed her secret to looking youthful.

On the 19th, a video titled “Unni, What Treatments Have You Had? I’ll Tell You Everything. (How to Get Told You Look in Your 20s at 49: Treatments Edition)” was posted on Jung Ga-eun’s YouTube channel, “Rollco Unni Ga-eun.”

When the production team said, “People are making a fuss about how young you look,” Jung Ga-eun laughed and replied, “Honestly, I’ve been told I look young for a long time. And since I started doing YouTube, I hear things like ‘You’ve gotten prettier and younger’ and ‘What did you have done?’ all the time.” In fact, Jung Ga-eun showed off smooth skin that made it hard to believe she was 49.

The production team raised suspicions that she had undergone plastic surgery, and Jung Ga-eun said, “I haven’t had time to get any work done, but I do get a little maintenance. I get dermatological treatments and also do skincare at home.”

She also said she regularly takes inner-beauty products, adding, “You have to make sure to drink 2 liters of water a day and get enough sleep, too. (When it comes to skincare,) it can’t be done with just one thing. Alcohol and smoking are bad, too. I don’t smoke, and I drink occasionally.”

Meanwhile, Jung Ga-eun was born in 1978 and is 49 this year. She married a businessman her age in 2016, but they divorced just two years later, and she is raising her daughter on her own. Because of her height and resemblance to Song Hye-kyo, she was also called the “eight-head-proportioned Song Hye-kyo.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.