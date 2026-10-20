Shin Dong-yup speaks informally to graying restaurant worker, then shows off his surprising social savvy... “I thought you were younger than me”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Sung Si-kyung revealed entertainer Shin Dong-yup’s exceptional sociability and skillful way of handling situations.

On the 19th, a video titled “Sung Si-kyung’s Meogeultende | Namdaemun Yangmiok” was posted to the YouTube channel “SUNG SI KYUNG.”

In the video, Sung Si-kyung recalled, “A while back, hyung Dong-yup went to a barbecue restaurant or something, and the staff were wearing name tags, you know. There was someone with graying hair, and he kept calling them by name and speaking to them informally.” He added, “He’d call them by the name on the name tag and say, ‘Bring me some soju,’” and, “The person serving him must have been really offended, right?”

Sung Si-kyung described Shin Dong-yup’s distinctive way of handling the situation, saying, “Then later, hyung Dong-yup asked, ‘How old are you?’ and said, ‘I thought you were younger than me.’”

He said, “Then that person is really pleased,” adding, “After that, they keep bringing over complimentary extras,” which made people laugh.

He also marveled at Shin Dong-yup’s exceptional social savvy. Sung Si-kyung praised Shin’s knack for putting others at ease, saying, “Hyung Dong-yup is really good at that. On purpose, for the twist.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.