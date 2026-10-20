Gong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh Leave Korea for a Date on the Camino de Santiago... Still Newlyweds in Their Fourth Year of Marriage

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Gong Hyo-jin shared relaxed moments from her trip along the Camino de Santiago with her husband, Kevin Oh.

On the 20th, Gong Hyo-jin posted photos on her social media without adding a particular caption.

The photos show Gong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh walking the Camino de Santiago together and making memories just for the two of them. They took turns photographing each other and savored the moments of their trip.

Gong Hyo-jin struck a natural pose, leaning slightly against a sign, while Kevin Oh stood in just the right spot to line up with an eagle statue on a rooftop across the way, bringing a smile. It looked as though he had an eagle perched on his head, adding to the fun. In particular, the image of Gong Hyo-jin diligently photographing her husband was reflected clearly in Kevin Oh’s sunglasses, making people smile.

Enjoying delicious food was another highlight. The affectionate atmosphere between the couple came through in the sight of Gong Hyo-jin enjoying a meal in comfortable clothes and Kevin Oh capturing a close-up of his wife on camera.

Gong Hyo-jin had previously shared an update about walking the Camino de Santiago.

Gong Hyo-jin married singer Kevin Oh, who is 10 years her junior, in New York City in October 2022.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.