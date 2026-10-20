‘35-year-old’ Soyou backs living together before marriage: “Try it out, and if everything works, get married”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Soyou shared her candid thoughts on living together before marriage.

On the 19th, a video titled “Soyou’s Story Counseling Center: ‘Dating’ Edition” was posted on the YouTube channel Soyougi (SOYOUGI).

That day, Soyou read a story that said, “My boyfriend doesn’t want to get married, but he wants to live together. He says we should buy a home together, with him paying more of the cost and putting it in my name. Should I live with him even though we don’t necessarily have to get married?” She immediately answered, “Yes.”

She said, “Wouldn’t him saying he’ll put it in my name mean that he trusts me?” She added, “Getting something put in your name isn’t easy. This is love,” drawing laughter.

Soyou said, “I’m in favor of living together before marriage. When you live together, you notice the ways you’re different from each other. There’s fun in figuring out how to work through those differences.” She continued, “If everything works out while you’re living together, you start thinking about marriage, and then you get married.”

Soyou said, “I think living together would be really nice,” and advised, “If you’re dating for a long time, why not live together too? Live together.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.