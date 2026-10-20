RESCENE: Is Its Signature “Gyaru” Look Really Over? A Transformation into Guardian Angels

[Baek Ji-eun, reporter for Sportschosun] The group RESCENE has shed its gyaru look and returned as guardian angels.

On the 19th, RESCENE released concept photos for its fourth mini-album, “Pulse,” through its official account.

In the photos, RESCENE tries a new look with feathered wing props and feather details adorning the members’ arms and shoes. The group has shed the gyaru concept that was practically its trademark and been reborn as guardian angels emphasizing pure, innocent beauty. With dreamy gazes and an otherworldly aura, the members express through the “guardians” concept the transcendent love and resolve with which they protect one another.

RESCENE will release “Pulse” at 6 p.m. on November 3. Anticipation is building for the group’s new music after it showcased a fresh musical vision with its “scent” concept and created a reverse-charting success story with “Love Attack.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.