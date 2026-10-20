“Is your wife all you have to brag about?” Jin Tae-hyun stands firm despite criticism: “I married to love Park Si-eun”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Jin Tae-hyun spoke of his unwavering love for his wife, Park Si-eun, and his firm convictions.

On the 20th, Jin Tae-hyun posted a message for his wife, Park Si-eun, on social media. He began with the affectionate words, “My beloved wife, let’s always stay healthy and well,” expressing his tender feelings for her.

He also candidly shared his thoughts about how people around them view their everyday life together. Jin Tae-hyun said, “A lot of people ask if I ever get tired of being with my wife every day. If it gets tiresome, it isn’t love. I got married to love her.”

He added, “And I’ll stand by what I said to the very end,” once again emphasizing his feelings for his wife. He showed his determination to keep his promise to the end, rather than simply saying he loves her, and also conveyed his sense of responsibility as a husband.

He remained unfazed by some people’s reactions to his expressions of affection. Jin Tae-hyun said, “Some people say, ‘Is your wife all you have to brag about? Take it down a notch.’ But a husband should have no one else to brag about but his wife. Nothing else can come first.”

His words reflect Jin Tae-hyun’s firm belief that proudly praising one’s wife is only natural for a husband. Rather than holding back his affection out of concern for other people’s reactions, he intends to openly show the person he cherishes most. Jin Tae-hyun’s candid way of expressing his love for his wife stands out.

Finally, he emphasized, “A spouse is the beginning of a family. The order and direction of life are most important.”

The accompanying photo shows Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun together affectionately. Leaning on each other’s shoulders, the two display their enduring affection in a relaxed, natural atmosphere. Their affectionate pose in the photo, combined with Jin Tae-hyun’s heartfelt message to his wife, gives viewers a warm feeling.

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun married actor Park Si-eun in 2015. The couple adopted a daughter who was in college in 2019, and in 2022, while expecting their second daughter, they suffered the loss of their unborn child.

Since then, Jin Tae-hyun has shared how he has consistently looked after his health through marathons and running. In particular, he has shown an exceptional passion for running by taking part in various marathon events.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.