Kangnam explains why he collects Pokémon cards amid ‘ultra-expensive hobby’ controversy: “Like a chaebol buying paintings” (‘Zzanbro’)

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kangnam of ‘Zzanbro’ explained why he collects Pokémon cards.

On the 19th, Kangnam, Roy Kim and Yena appeared as guests on the YouTube channel ‘Zzanbro Shin Dong-yup.’

Shin Dong-yup brought up Kangnam’s Pokémon card-collecting hobby, saying, “Sanghwa hit it big with Pokémon cards.” Kangnam was touched, saying, “It passed 10 million in a week. In my five years on YouTube, that was the most views I’ve ever gotten,” and, “I broke my promise, so Sanghwa got angry and said she’d sell them, but it turned out she had also bought Pokémon cards separately.”

Roy Kim said, “On my birthday, I was drinking, lying down and watching YouTube when I saw you buying Pokémon cards like an investment. I was drunk, so I bought a Charizard card too. When I got home, there was a Pokémon card waiting for me.” Kangnam consoled him, saying, “At least you bought well. You got a good one.”

Roy Kim asked, “But why do you buy so many? Is it for investment?” Kangnam replied, “No. Rich guys like this (like Shin Dong-yup) buy paintings because they like looking at them, don’t they? It’s the same for me—looking at the artwork makes my heart race. I buy them because I love them.”

Shin Dong-yup said, “I don’t really understand it, but I also find it hard to understand people who keep buying shoes. I hear they can have investment value later, too.” Kangnam said, “You drink a tremendous amount, don’t you? It’s like that,” and managed to convince Shin Dong-yup. The all-time record price for a Pokémon card is reportedly 24 billion won. Kangnam said, “That’s made the craze grow even more.”

Kangnam has recently been sharing content about his hobby of collecting Pokémon cards on his YouTube channel. In particular, on the 1st, he bought a card worth 50 million won, prompting viewers to debate the purchase. Some say his personal hobby should be respected, while others are uncomfortable, saying that seeing him spend tens of millions of won on a hobby makes them feel relatively deprived.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.