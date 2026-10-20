Ahn Jung-hwan and Lee Hye-won enjoy a golf outing with their daughter, who graduated from NYU in the U.S. and found a job in Korea; a relaxed everyday life

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Ahn Jung-hwan and Lee Hye-won shared photos from a golf outing with their daughter Ri-won, who got a job after graduating from New York University.

On the 20th, Lee Hye-won posted a photo on social media with the caption, “Just came out to enjoy some fresh air for the first time in a while. When will I get better at golf? Heh heh. Will I ever?”

The photo shows Lee Hye-won, Ahn Jung-hwan and their daughter Ri-won heading out for a round of golf together. Ahn Jung-hwan smiled broadly as he affectionately put an arm around his wife and daughter, creating a warm family atmosphere.

Lee Hye-won, whose beauty remains as radiant as ever, and Ri-won, who has grown into a woman in her 20s, drew attention with their striking resemblance and friend-like rapport.

Ahn Jung-hwan previously shared the news that Ri-won, a New York University graduate, had found a job on MBC’s “How Do You Play?,” which aired last September.

At the time, Ahn Jung-hwan said, “Ri-won graduated in May and came back to Korea. She got a job, and today was her second day at work.” He added, “She’d been going to interviews, and then she said she needed to save money. She went to work when I came out.”

Ahn Jung-hwan married Lee Hye-won, a former Miss Korea contestant who is three years his junior, in 2001, and they have a daughter, Ri-won, and a son, Ri-hwan. Ri-won majored in sports management at New York University in the United States.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.