Park Gyu-ri repeatedly rushed to the ER with enteritis and IBS... “I faced a crisis on the brink of colon cancer”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Trot singer Park Gyu-ri revealed a frightening past in which she came close to developing colon cancer.

On the 19th, TV CHOSUN’s “Gisa Hoesaeng” gave a special look at the daily life of singer Park Gyu-ri, a “health evangelist” who recovered from severely compromised gut health, with the episode themed “The Secret to a Healthy Gut: Dietary Fiber.”

Park Gyu-ri appeared in the studio that day looking cheerful and surprised viewers by revealing, “In the past, I lived with constipation, irritable bowel syndrome and enteritis, often going to the emergency room, and had three or four polyps removed every year.” She stunned the studio as she recounted her shocking history of gut health, adding, “Two years ago, they even found a serrated adenoma, a precancerous lesion that can quickly develop into cancer if left untreated, and I faced a crisis on the brink of colon cancer.”

Park Gyu-ri identified poor “eating habits” as the main culprit behind her declining gut health and began some “self-reflection.” She admitted, “Maybe because I’m from Daegu, I was practically living on greasy grilled makchang, spicy tteokbokki and chewy kalguksu.” When specialists pointed out that all three foods were part of a “diet low in dietary fiber” that breaks down the protective mucus layer and causes the gut to deteriorate, Park Gyu-ri coolly acknowledged her own “embarrassing past,” prompting laughter. But she soon drew attention by revealing the secret to restoring her gut health: “I’ve completely revamped my eating habits, and now I’m active with a healthy gut.”

The biggest contributor to Park Gyu-ri’s recovery was a fiber-rich raw-food blend. She said, “It’s hard to make sure I get enough dietary fiber one food at a time, so I have a raw-food blend every day, made with around 80 kinds of freeze-dried vegetables and fruits.” She also impressed viewers by showing her rigorous health routine: she regularly supplements her fiber intake with meals of thick doenjang made with soybean pulp and ssambap (rice wrapped in leafy greens), and does intensive lower-body workouts for gut health.

Park Gyu-ri said she felt relieved after hospital tests showed that her gut health was much better than it had been two years earlier. “My parents have also been enjoying life without worrying about the bathroom since they started having the raw-food blend with me. Having it consistently, I’ve actually found that it seems to help me manage and maintain my figure, too,” she said, showing off her slim figure and lively energy to an enthusiastic response.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.