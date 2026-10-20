Kim Sook’s surprising confession: “I weigh 60 kg”... She forms an unexpected “weight-class alliance” with Lee Sedol (“Problem Child in House”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kim Sook will form an unexpected “weight-class alliance” with Lee Sedol.

On today’s (the 20th) episode of KBS2’s “Problem Child in House” (hereafter “Problem Child in House”), “world-class Go player” Lee Sedol and “world-class villain” Heo Sung-tae will appear together, joining Song Eun-i, Kim Sook, Kim Jong-kook, Hong Jin-kyung, Yang Se-chan, and Joo Woo-jae for lively conversation and quizzes, and showcasing their unique chemistry.

Meanwhile, Kim Sook, born in 1975, and Lee Sedol, born in 1983, will form an unexpected same-age duo, bringing laughs. That day, Lee Sedol will reveal a surprising preference that is the complete opposite of his seemingly unapproachable aura: “I like it when people treat me casually.” He will show an unexpected charm.

Kim Sook immediately starts giving Lee Sedol a hard time (?) and probes for personal details, asking, “Honestly, you weigh less than I do, don’t you?” When Lee Sedol asks, “May I ask how much you weigh?”, Kim Sook proudly boasts, “I weigh 60 kg.” Lee Sedol responds, “Oh, you’re the same age as me (?)”—even throwing grammar to the wind to express his unusual delight—and reportedly leaves those around them in stitches.

In another amusing moment, Kim Jong-kook gives advice to none other than Lee Sedol. Kim Sook asks Lee Sedol, who is in his 21st year of marriage, “You usually see several moves ahead. Can you see your wife’s moves, too?” Lee Sedol shakes his head and replies, “I’ll never be able to figure out my wife’s moves.” Just then, newlywed Kim Jong-kook smugly declares, “I can’t read the moves, but there are a few right answers.” But his confidence doesn’t last long: when Yang Se-chan launches a fierce attack, complete with specific scenarios, Kim Jong-kook admits, “I break into a sweat just thinking about it,” conceding that he’s a “weak player” and reportedly leaving everyone around him doubled over with laughter.

Viewers can catch Lee Sedol shedding his image as an untouchable Go genius and shining as a down-to-earth guest in the rooftop room, along with his playful chemistry with the super-sociable “Rooftop crew,” in the full episode of KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House” airing today (the 20th) at 8:50 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.