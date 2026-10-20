Choi Yena faced a life-or-death crisis while battling childhood cancer: “I acted extra cute for my parents, who were always crying” (“Zzanbro”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On “Zzanbro,” Choi Yena opened up about the stronger family bond forged through her battle with childhood cancer.

On the 19th, Kangnam, Roy Kim and Yena appeared as guests on the YouTube channel “Zzanbro Shin Dong-yup.”

Choi Yena’s older brother is Choi Seong-min, a former idol. Kangnam remarked, “You seemed really close to your brother,” and Shin Dong-yup was surprised too, saying, “I’ve never seen an older brother and younger sister who are close.”

Yena said, “Because I was sick when I was young, I hardly spent any time with my brother when I was little. I was in the hospital, so we were apart. So when I had fully recovered and came home, the idea that he was someone I had to protect had been ingrained in me since I was young.”

Yena has previously revealed that she was so seriously ill while battling childhood cancer at age four that her life was in danger. “I had lymphoma, a childhood cancer, when I was young. So my brother, like my mom and dad, grew up treating me as ‘my baby,’” she said. “Now the baby earns the most money, so I’ve gone from being the baby to the big sister,” she joked.

Shin Dong-yup asked, “You were really perceptive. When did you realize, ‘Mom and Dad must have had such a hard time because of me’?” Yena replied, “I knew instinctively from when I was a baby. The image I had of my mom and dad was that they were always crying and struggling. Seeing them like that, I didn’t want them to feel that way, so I danced more and acted extra cute. I thought about how I could make my parents happy.”

Yena went on to say, “Thanks to my brother, I also came to understand the world early. On screen, my brother was an idol, shining and cool, but in real life I saw him struggling and crying. Watching him, I thought, ‘This really isn’t easy. This is reality.’ I wanted to do it, but wondered how I could, and then I thought, ‘I really have to succeed.’”

Yena said, “Then I joined an agency, and even getting onto a competition program was a competition. After pushing through one obstacle after another, before I knew it, I was in IZ*ONE. I wanted it desperately and did my best, and that led to a good result.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.